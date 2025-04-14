Debuting in Round 1 of the 2025 NRL season, rookie forward Taylor Losalu has reportedly earned a contract upgrade, increasing his salary from $20,000 to $120,000.

Playing in the opening two matches of the season - and even starting in the front row against the Penrith Panthers - Losalu is a member of the group of Sydney Roosters players (Hugo Savala, Salesi Foketi and Robert Toia) that have made their first-grade debuts this year.

Initially on a part-time deal with the Roosters, which sees him work on the construction site mixing concrete with his father, the 22-year-old will be eager to once again play in the NRL in the coming weeks after landing a new contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Daily Telegraph, Losalu has earned a contract upgrade from the Sydney Roosters and will be on a full-time deal for the remainder of the season.

It is understood that the upgrade will see him move from earning $20,000 to $120,000.

The club's 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year, he has made one tackle break, 24 tackles and 103 total running metres in his 48 minutes on the field to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My family is everything," he told NRL.com in March after making his first-grade debut.

"I do it for them. Without them I'm nothing, they got me to this point, they sacrificed so much and all I can do is repay them.

"They just work so hard. They're the hardest workers I've ever met in my life. Some of the things they've done for me, I just want to repay them and I've got no words for what they've done for me."