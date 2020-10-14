The Canterbury Bulldogs have announced the signing of Panthers forward Jack Hetherington on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old front-rower will call Belmore home from 2021 onwards.

Hetherington is known for his tough presence in defence which may come from his father Brett Hetherington, who played for Canberra and North Queensland, while his nephew Brett Mullins also made it to the big stage also playing for the Raiders.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said he was delighted about acquiring the services of the front-rower.

“Having someone of Jack’s ability want to be part of what we are building at Belmore is fantastic news for our Members and fans,” he told the clubs website.

“Jack is a quality young player who will add a great deal of starch to our forward pack and we believe that he will continue to develop under Head Coach Trent Barrett, who he has worked with in recent seasons.

“We are continuing to build out the depth in our squad and we believe that Jack will be a real compliment to the group of forwards that we have.”

📝 Jack Hetherington signs with the Bulldogs on a two-year deal.#proudtobeabulldoghttps://t.co/2j6maRwloz — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) October 14, 2020