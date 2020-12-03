The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly offered Melbourne Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr a four-year contract worth over $2 million.

According to Channel Nine’s Danny Weidler, the Bulldogs have upped their negotiations with the New South Wales star, who has expressed his interest in returning home to Sydney.

BREAKING : @NRL_Bulldogs table a 4 year deal for Josh Addo-Carr. Above $2m. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) December 3, 2020

Newly appointed Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has already had a busy off-season and has made it clear his club isn’t done with signing players to his roster.

It is unsure as of yet if Canterbury’s offer is for the 2021 or 2022 season, with Addo-Carr backflipping on his planned move home last month, stating he will pay out next season with the Storm.

