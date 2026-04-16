The St George Illawarra Dragons have surged ahead in the race to secure North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Scott Drinkwater, with the Wests Tigers stepping back from negotiations amid rising contract demands.

Zero Tackle has been told the Tigers cooled their pursuit following an increase in Drinkwater's asking price, opting instead to prioritise the retention of rising fullback Jahream Bula.

It is understood Drinkwater has been informed he may not be required by the Cowboys beyond 2027, opening the door for a potential move south, with the Dragons' offer shaping as a strong incentive to relocate to Wollongong from that point.

Widely viewed as a long-term successor to Clint Gutherson at fullback, Drinkwater would provide the attacking spark St George Illawarra has been searching for.

It's understood that Drinkwater's management is seeking a deal worth approximately $3 million over three seasons.

With the Tigers stepping away, the Dragons have become the primary focus in discussions, although Zero Tackle has been told there is no set timeline for a deal to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have until mid-May to activate an option in Bula's contract for a further 12 months, though the club is keen to negotiate a longer-term extension.

For the Dragons, recruitment discussions remain ongoing, but immediate attention has shifted to Saturday night's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

St George Illawarra will be desperate to secure their first win of the season — and ease pressure on their coach — as speculation continues to build off the field.