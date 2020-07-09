The Canterbury Bulldogs could return to their Belmore roots, with a 25,000-seat stadium at the centre of a $250 million redevelopment plan of suburban grounds in the works, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Bulldogs wish for Belmore to be a part of the NRL’s suburban ground strategy, which includes a modern stadium in Parramatta, and have confirmed an architect from Populous was surveying their site on Wednesday.

Populous is the biggest architectural firm in the world and have designed world leading stadiums such as Wembley Stadium and Emirates Stadium in the UK and Suncorp Stadium and Marvel Stadium in Australia.

“We certainly have started a conversation with the NRL and with architects to look at what can be done at Belmore Sports Ground,” Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill told The Daily Telegraph.

“While it is very preliminary and subject to NSW’s stadium policy, we absolutely want Belmore to be at the front and centre of that discussion.”

The recent cancellation of the Sydney Olympic Park redevelopment has led to the Bulldogs to rethink their stadium strategy.

“We have an opportunity to look at a long-term strategy while we still have a number of years left on our ANZ deal,” Hill said.

“We have a great relationship with ANZ Stadium and while we are disappointed with the recent decision, we are looking at what opportunity there are for the club around stadiums.

“We want to be able to sit down with the NSW Government and the NRL so we can better understand what their strategy around stadia is now. If having a redeveloped ANZ stadium is not in the plan we would like the opportunity to discuss other options.”

First reports advise the land at Belmore could accommodate a 20,000 plus seat stadium, while a club-owned plot of land in Liverpool is also being considered as a different site.

“Brookvale and Penrith have been mentioned,” Hill said.

“And there is no reason Belmore can’t be. We are right on the railway line and have a long-term history of playing games and I think our fans and members deserve a new stadium at Belmore.”

As early as next week, The South Sydney Rabbithohs are expected to recommit to Olympic Park after a vote was given out to members and Homebush was preferred.

“We are still going through the results,” South Sydney CEO Blake Solley told The Daily Telegraph.

“But it is clear there is an appetite to return to ANZ.”