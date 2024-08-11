There are fears that Aidan Sezer will be ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a suspected knee injury against the Newcastle Knights.

Leaving the field in the second half of Sunday's match against the Knights, Sezer was seen with an ice pack after a collision with opposing fullback Kalyn Ponga.

While the severity is yet to be confirmed by the club, NRL Physio understands that the club is hopeful there is no structural damage to the knee and is instead "more just bone brusing".

If Sezer is unavailable for their Round 24 clash against the Rabbitohs, this would see either Latu Fainu or Jayden Sullivan enter the team.

Fainu was ruled out last week due to mandatory concussion protocols but has shown promise in the halfback promise, while Sullivan has been biding his time in the NSW Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Dolphins veteran Mark Nicholls will also be unavailable next week due to the mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols after failing his HIA midway through the opening half against the Warriors.