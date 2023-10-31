In a bombshell twist, the most senior police official involved in the arrest of South Sydney Rabbitohs duo Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton has admitted that his memory has failed him.

Grilled in the courtroom over the incident, Sergeant David Power admitted that key details he provided in the case against Mitchell and Wighton did not occur, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

This came on the second day of the hearing on Tuesday at the ACT Magistrates Court as Power took to the witness box.

Previously, Power alleged that he was the one that kicked Jack Wighton - the former Canberra Raiders playmaker - out of Fiction nightclub. At the time, police alleged that the duo fought each outside the nightclub.

“What I saw appears to have not happened and my memory has failed me,” Power said via the Herald.

The statement came after Wighton's lawyer, Steve Boland, used CCTV footage to frame a timeline of events that contradicted Power's version. Boland stated that the police officer's testimony was “a total and utter fantasy you dreamt up to justify everything that happens”.

#BREAKING: Sergeant David Power has just apologised to NRL star Jack Wighton for making a false allegation against him.

“Sorry Jack, if that’s what happened, mate, I apologise, I thought I saw something different”. @9NewsSyd https://t.co/2rqy70gxnN — Tiff Genders (@tiffgenders) October 31, 2023

Mitchell joined Wighton in Canberra earlier this year to celebrate the latter's 30th birthday. However, things rapidly got out of hand, with the police arresting the duo after a scuffle broke out shortly before 4am, on that week's Sunday morning.

It was reported that police alleged that they had to intervene to break up a fight between the two and arrest Mitchell, while Wighton was issued with an exclusion direction and to leave.

Wighton allegedly responded by saying, “lock me up with him, you're f---wits”, before he was also arrested, per the Herald.

Mitchell told police during his arrest earlier in the year that “I've done nothing wrong but be a blackfella in Australia”.