South Africa are reportedly firming to host the 2030 men's Rugby League World Cup.

The International Rugby League confirmed in July that five nations had bid to host the tournament, with South Africa joined by Kenya in Africa as the biggest surprises.

The United States of America, who were at one point set to host the tournament in 2025, have also bid, while Papua New Guinea and New Zealand have also submitted stand-alone bids for the first time.

It's understood now per a News Corp that the African nation, still alive in the tender process, has secured government funding for the tournament and will continue to move through the process to host the tournament.

In a bid to strengthen its status to host the tournament, South Africa have also made a bid to host the 2025 World Series where the rainbow nation will compete against Jamaica, the Cook Islands and France in a qualification tournament that will see the winners and runner-up qualify for the 2026 tournament, to be held in Australia.

South Africa is predominantly a rugby union nation and hosted that World Cup in 1995, but also has a number of high-quality stadiums which would be ready to host the Rugby League World Cup and fit for purpose.

When their tender bid was announced, South African Rugby League president Doctor Frans Erasmus said rugby league is a 'sleeping giant' in the nation.

“We boast a rich history of staging extraordinary international events, and our aim is to add the prestigious IRL Men's World Cup to that illustrious list," Dr Erasmus said in a statement that was released by the IRL in July.

"Rugby league, often referred to here as a sleeping giant, is poised for a transformative moment, with our bid not only capitalising on the growth of the sport in South Africa but also across the continent.

“With the unwavering support of our passionate fans, our world-class facilities and the backing of our dedicated stakeholders, we are confident that South Africa will deliver a truly exceptional IRL World Cup experience, setting a new standard for excellence."

The IRL are yet to make a call on who will host the 2025 World Series, but it's believed that will happen in the coming months, while bids for the 2030 World Cup will be formally assessed in February with an announcement on hosts for the World Cups across all three disciplines (men's, women's and wheelchair) to be made in early 2025.