Superstar scents at underdog prices: The under-the-radar upgrade for every kitbag

Premium yet accessible. Bold yet timeless.

Following viral success in the UK, Cremo's bold, sophisticated scents like Spice & Black Vanilla have finally landed locally - giving Aussie blokes a premium game-day (and date-night) upgrade without the premium price tag.

Perfect for the locker room, the office, or celebrating a big win, Cremo is redefining everyday grooming for the modern man through a fragrance-led, sensorial experience.

With luxurious scents, a premium feel, and an accessible price point, here are three ideal self-gifts or stocking fillers for the everyday bloke who loves his footy as much as he loves looking sharp.

Spice & Black Vanilla Eau de Toilette ($59.99)

Smooth, warm, and effortlessly refined. Notes of rich black vanilla, spicy cardamom, and woody undertones create a fragrance that's sensual, indulgent, and unforgettable - the signature scent of the modern gentleman.

Also available in: Citrus & Mint Leaf, Bourbon & Oak, and Reserve Collection Palo Santo.

Palo Santo Reserve Collection Body Wash ($29.99)

Deeply aromatic and luxurious, blending bright cardamom, dry papyrus, and rich Palo Santo. It lathers beautifully, leaving skin clean, hydrated, and subtly scented. Smells incredible. Feels even better.

Also available in Cooling Citrus & Mint Leaf, Bourbon & Oak, and Sage & Citrus.

Shaving Cream Original ($24.99)

The formula that started it all. A crisp citrus scent meets Cremo's unique ultra-slick molecules, delivering an impossibly smooth, irritation-free shave. No nicks. No burn. Just legendary comfort.

Also available in refreshing cooling formula.

Designed with superior standards, each Cremo fragrance offers layered, long-lasting notes that rival designer colognes at a fraction of the price, redefining what affordable luxury can be.

Not all scents are created equal. Cremo's fragrances deliver superstar scents at underdog prices, making it easy for every footy fan to smell like a star. Shop Cremo: Astonishingly Superior.

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning the website may earn a commission from any revenue generated from this article.