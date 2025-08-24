The Sydney Roosters are in must-win territory for the rest of the season, currently sitting eighth on the NRL ladder.

After a disappointing loss to the Parramatta Eels, the Roosters are not in the best position to be facing off against the Melbourne Storm just a week later, however that's exactly what they will be tasked with.

To make matters worse, the underdog Roosters will be without arguably their best player.

Sam Walker will miss the must-win Storm clash next week, after being concussed in the Eels match on Saturday.

He is now subject to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand down policy, which rules him out of any matches next week.

Walker's removal from the match pushed NSW Blues utility Connor Watson in the halves to partner Hugo Savala, however Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed this would not be the plan against the Storm.

Instead, he will usher Sandon Smith into the halves, and has pulled him from NSW Cup to ensure his fitness.

“We're in this position this year because of guys like Sandon and there's no choice,” Robinson said in his post-match press conference.

“It's pretty clear what position we're in, what we need.

“Sandon has been here for a long time, he knows our footy, so it's no choice.”

Smith is hot property on the transfer market, so a big match against the Storm is sure to boost his stocks.

Walker will return against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 27.