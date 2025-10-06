Incoming Australian Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters is playing for more than just an on-field win in this year's Ashes series — he's looking to reclaim his authority as an elite head coach in rugby league once again.\n\nAfter being sacked by the Brisbane Broncos, the eventual 2025 premiers, Walters is looking to ensure he has the right people around him this time with the Kangaroos; and he's pulling out the big guns.\n\nWalters has brought in one of the most highly respected figures in rugby league, with Hull KR announcing that their coach, Willie Peters, will be joining the Kangaroos as an assistant.\n\n[caption id="attachment_221933" align="alignnone" width="2560"] YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Willie Peters, Head Coach of Hull KR, looks on prior to the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final match between Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans Dragons at LNER Community Stadium on May 10, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nPeters, who is set to coach his side to a second-straight Super League Grand Final, will join Walters' staff as he prepares to lead Australia to victory in the Ashes.\n\nPeters' excitement following the announcement was palpable, not taking the opportunity for granted as he looks to add to his already-stacked resume.\n\n“It's a huge honour to be working with the Kangaroos for the upcoming ashes,” he said in a statement.\n\n“There's so much history between Australia and England and it's great to see they've brought the Ashes back.\n\n“I'm really proud to be involved and supporting Head Coach, Kevin Walters. I'm looking forward to linking up with the side and preparing for the Ashes.”\n\nPeters has featured 143 professional rugby league matches across the NRL and Super League, and has proven himself to be an impressive mentor when donning the coach's whistle.