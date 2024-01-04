English Super League club the Leigh Leopards have confirmed Tristan Sailor will not be making the switch to the United Kingdom in 2024.

The speculation over Sailor's future has been bubbling away for some weeks, despite the fact he only recently re-signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal that locks him in at Red Hill until at least the end of 2025.

It was revealed at one point by The League Scene Podcast that his visa to head to the United Kingdom had even been approved, and the switch was imminent.

But the Leopards' owner Derek Beaumont took to Twitter to suggest the move for Sailor simply wouldn't be happening given he is contracted at the Broncos.

"Sailor is an NRL player and not available to sign just like some of ours who the NRL want are SL players and aren't available to sign," Beaumont wrote on the platform.

"Contracts need to have substance and be respected both ways. Wishing Tristan a big year in the NRL and all our players a big one in SL."

A fullback who can also play on the wing, Sailor is stuck behind Reece Walsh and a host of other backline stars at the Broncos. Despite a wonderful season in the QLD Cup, he will struggle for opportunities at Brisbane and hasn't recieved any other NRL deals.

Sailor, who is the son of the legendary Wendell, was once rated as one of the game's best young players, but struggled to break through at the St George Illawarra Dragons, before losing a large amount of time to an off-field matter.