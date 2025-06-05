Wests Tigers winger Sunia Turuva has admitted regret over posting a social media post that was aimed at former teammate Lachlan Galvin, which mocked his decision to exit the club.

Over a month ago, in April, the winger found himself in the middle of the headlines when he took to Instagram and posted a story mocking Galvin over his decision to reject a contract extension offer put forward by the Wests Tigers.

Preparing to face his former club on the weekend, Turuva has opened up on the ordeal for the first time, admitting that he and Galvin patched things up before the five-eighth was granted an immediate release to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

In breaking his silence on the matter, he revealed that if he had his time again, he wouldn't have posted the image and wouldn't have taken aim at his former teammate.

"Looking back on it, I wouldn't have done the post in the first place," Turuva said.

"We did speak about it, just trying to say that the club is bigger and trying to move on, but for myself, I thought it was a joke.

"Looking back on it now, I've got to be a bigger person. I didn't think of what he was going through at the time.

"I'm happy to see where he is at now and happy for the club as well (that) we're able to move on.

"Just seeing where he's at now, I think it's a really good spot for him. It's a really good spot for the club as well.

"For us and for him, it's just good to move on now. We're able to leave it in our past."