The NRL Match Review Committee has handed down its charges following two hotly-contested Sunday games.

While Jason Taumalolo could face up to two weeks out if he decides to challenge an alleged shoulder charge on Blake Lawrie during the Cowboys’ impressive 34-8 win over the Dragons, the MRC has also made a decision on a controversial hair-pull during the same game.

Following a clean break by Cowboys second-rower Luciano Leilua in the 54th minute, Dragons player Jaydn Su’A grabbed at Leilua’s flowing locks, causing noticeable pain for the Cowboys and forcing him to drop the ball in what was initially deemed a loose carry.

The Bunker caught the hair-pull and brought it to the referee’s attention for a penalty. Su’A has been hit with a contrary conduct charge for the act – his second offence – and means he now faces an $1800 fine if he accepts the guilty plea – though this could go up to $2500 if he unsuccessfully challenges the call.

The penalty drew plenty of criticism, with Triple M caller and former legend Gorden Tallis claiming it wasn’t a penalty and Leilua should just cut his hair.

"THAT'S NOT A PENALTY, CUT YOUR HAIR!" Gordie UNLEASHED on the decision of a penalty for a hair pull 🤣#NRLDragonsCowboys pic.twitter.com/QFav8VhN32 — Triple M NRL (@TripleM_NRL) July 31, 2022

The MRC only laid one charge following Sunday’s first game between Newcastle and Canterbury, with soon-to-be Dolphins half Anthony Milford charged for his 15th-minute shoulder charge on Bulldog Paul Vaughan.

He faces a $1500 fine, which could upgrade to $2000 following an unsuccessful challenge.