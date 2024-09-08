Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed Corey Horsburgh's future will be the forward's own decision.

Horsburgh, who scored the match-winning try on Sunday afternoon in the final round of the season to complete a dramatic comeback against the St George Illawarra Dragons, has been linked with a shift away from the club in recent times.

It's understood he met with the Brisbane Broncos at one point, with Horsburgh's manager claiming his client had fallen out with head coach Ricky Stuart.

That followed a disastrous season for the Raiders' and one-time Queensland Maroons' State of Origin player, who has missed chunks of time with both injury and suspension, and has been banished to reserve grade at other points.

Falling behind Englishman Morgan Smithies in the pecking order at the club, it's understood Horsburgh - who has started at prop in each of the final three rounds of the season since returning from the rugby league wilderness - had asked for a release.

In his first public comments on the matter, Stuart said he wants Horsburgh at the club, but it will be up to the forward where he plays next season, with the Raiders to not stand in his way of a new deal, despite his current contract with the green machine running until the end of 2027.

“There's nothing personal between Corey and I, I really like Corey as a person. I'm just trying to help Corey," Stuart said.

“It's what he's got in him, he's a very skilful player. He's played one Origin... he's played a grand final for us.

"That [his future] is purely up to Corey.

“I want Corey at the club and Corey knows the way I need him at the club, that's as I say, it's not my decision."

Stuart confirmed he is yet to speak to Horsburgh regarding his future.

“I haven't put that on Corey, it's not my job to. As I say, it's not a personal issue with Corey and I. I tell ‘Red' what he needs to hear,” he said.

One of the clubs Horsburgh was linked with was the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Coach Shane Flanagan has made no secret of the fact he is chasing another prop for the 2025 NRL campaign, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard the likely frontrunner.

The Dragons have also been linked to Daniel Saifiti, and previously chases Stefano Utoikamanu and Addin Fonua-Blake.

However, Flanagan revealed he has not spoken with Horsburgh - a player he has had plenty to do with previously in the Sharks' pathways.

Horsburgh will likely make a decision on his future prior to the return of pre-season training in November.