Melbourne Storm youngster Hugo Peel is pushing closer to an NRL debut in 2026, with the club viewing the Jersey Flegg premiership winner as a genuine long-term option at fullback.

Peel has emerged as one of the Storm's most exciting development prospects after starring in last season's under-21s grand final win, scoring a double against Penrith and cementing his status as a rising talent within Craig Bellamy's system.

The Victorian junior took another significant step late last year, spending time in Ireland training with European powerhouse Leinster as part of Melbourne's ongoing partnership with the rugby giants, an experience the club believes accelerated his development both on and off the field.

With Ryan Papenhuyzen stepping away from the game last season, opportunities have opened up at the back for emerging Storm talent, with Sua Fa'alogo expected to get first crack in 2026.

However, Peel is firmly in the conversation as a longer-term No.1 option, particularly given his rapid progression through the junior grades.

Peel and teammate Silagi Tuimalatu-Brown spent over two weeks immersed in Leinster's academy and first-grade environment, training alongside elite rugby professionals and gaining exposure to different systems and preparation standards.

One of the standout moments for Peel was a sit-down with Irish star Josh van der Flier, the 2022 World Rugby Player of the Year, who took the time to offer advice and insight into life as a professional athlete.

Despite underplaying his rugby background, Peel captained St Kevin's College to a prestigious schoolboy premiership in 2023 before switching codes, having also played union, AFL and touch football growing up in Melbourne's eastern suburbs.

Melbourne identified Peel through touch football at just 17, bringing him into the club's pathways system before his first competitive appearances in SG Ball.

Since then, his rise has been rapid.

Peel is expected to feature in trials next month and will likely begin the season in NSW Cup, though he remains eligible for Jersey Flegg.

Importantly, Storm coaches have also trialled him across the wing, centres and five-eighth during the pre-season, valuing his speed, fitness and ability to “get around the ball”.

“My goal this year was to get a debut, and it still is,” Peel said.

“With players moving on, opportunities open up. I've just got to be ready, play well, and let my footy do the talking.”