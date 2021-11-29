The Melbourne Storm are reportedly furious with Brandon Smith following his comments and conduct in contract negotiations.

The tipping point is believed to be an interview with YKTR Sports which surfaced on Sunday, where Smith claimed he "wanted to win a premiership in that jersey" referring to the Sydney Roosters.

Smith also openly talked of the Roosters' club culture, Trent Robinson and Nick Politis in a wide-ranging interview where he also confirmed the Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers had joined the race for his signature.

“I went and golfed with Jared, Aubo and Friendy, and Nick Politis was ringing them. He is over in LA on a business trip at the moment, and he is ringing them up just to see how they are," Smith said during the interview.

“And they spoke with so much passion about the club … I think the best thing about the Roosters, bro, they are about your life, not your footy.

“Like, they want you to be set for life. They don’t want you to walk away with nothing from rugby league. They just pushed that. They can tell you how they are going to help you with life … it was just mind blowing.”

The comments are believed to have enraged the Storm according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, with the club previously putting up with Smith's tour of the east coast, including spots at the Cowboys, Titans, Dolphins and Roosters, as well as the ugly fall out from an off-field incident following the club's preliminary final loss to the Penrith Panthers that saw Smith, Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis suspended for the opening match of next season.

It's understood the Storm, who are a club built on their own culture, are not only furious with Smith's comments, but the fact they weren't given a chance to counter-offer, reportedly only learning of his decision via the podcast.

The report suggests the actions may lead to Smith being moved on from the Storm, although the salary position of the Roosters is regarded as unlikely to take Smith on a year early.

It has been widely reported however that Smith has taken less salary to move to the Roosters, with other clubs, including the Dolphins, offering him more from 2023.