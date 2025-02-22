Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is in doubt for the opening rounds of the 2025 NRL season as he continues to battle lingering ankle and knee issues.

The dynamic playmaker, who has endured a horror run of injuries in recent years, may not return until Round 3 when the Storm face Penrith in a grand final rematch.

Coach Craig Bellamy confirmed Papenhuyzen's uncertain status ahead of Melbourne's final trial match against North Queensland, where the Storm will field an undermanned backline.

“Paps is probably most doubtful for round one,” Bellamy said.

“It's just a little bit with his ankle and his knee, he's obviously had some bad injuries.

“There's nothing too serious but we'll just wait for things to settle down and get a couple of weeks training under his belt.”

Papenhuyzen's potential absence adds to Melbourne's injury concerns, with halfback Jahrome Hughes (calf), winger Xavier Coates (ankle) and Will Warbrick (rested) also sidelined for the trial.

Recent acquisition from the New Zealand sevens, Moses Leo, is also nursing a quad strain, further depleting the Storm's backline depth.

“We think Hughesy will be OK (for round one), we think most of those guys (will) but we'll see what happens,” Bellamy continued, via the AAP.

“We'll look after them as much as we can and if they don't play round one so be it.”

While the Storm grapple with injuries in the backs, their forward pack is set to receive a boost from major off-season signing Stefano Utoikamanu.

The former Wests Tigers prop, who will play his second trial match, has impressed Bellamy with his work ethic and mobility.

“He's been really good, he's a real good fella to start with, which is what we like to employ at the club,” Bellamy said.

“He's worked really hard and for a big guy, he's quite mobile.

“He's just sort of getting a little bit used to the things that we do and the things that we see as important.”

The Storm are also navigating the fallout from Christian Welch's recent medical retirement, which has left a gap in their forward pack.

Bellamy revealed the club is hoping to sign a replacement but is awaiting NRL salary cap approval.

“It's a pretty complicated episode, I suppose, with the [salary] cap and with Christian, and how he's retired,” Bellamy said.

“I don't think we've got that answer from the NRL yet and I don't know when we will get an answer, but yeah we'd like to get someone else in, obviously.”