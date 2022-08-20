The Melbourne Storm's backline injury crisis continues to deepen, with Tyran Wishart set to miss a month with a syndesmosis injury.

Wishart sustained the injury during Friday night's dramatic beatdown of the Brisbane Broncos, with the Storm running on 60 points during the contest.

The young gun limped from the ground shortly after being introduced into the game for the Storm, playing just a handful of minutes during the contest.

The utility, who has become a valuable player for coach Craig Bellamy this season following his move from the St George Illawarra Dragons, has mainly played from the bench during the 2022 campaign, but has been used in multiple roles.

In recent times, that has mainly been in various backline roles, although he has also been used at hooker for chunks of the season.

The month timeline put on his recovery from injury means Wishart, who has played 15 games this season, will miss the remainder of the regular season and at least the first week of the finals, with the Storm likely to finish in the top four and have a second chance or a week off leading into Wishart's return.

His utility value means he is likely to slot straight back into the team when he does recover, although the coming weeks will be full of intrigue to find his replacement given the current injury predicament the Storm find themselves in.

All of George Jennings, Reimis Smith and Ryan Papenhuyzen are out for the season, while the club have had other concerns over their fringe players.

Bellamy is likely to keep a back on the bench, meaning Dean Ieremia could come back into the side following the return of Xavier Coates and signing of David Nofoaluma.

Other options include former rugby union star Will Warbrick, who is yet to make his NRL debut has impressed in the QLD Cup, and young gun Jack Howarth, who can also play in the second row, while Marion Seve has also played this year and could be fit for reinclusion either in the starting side or on the bench.