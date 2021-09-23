Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith has spoken out about future, claiming it would be "virtually impossible" to say no to the Storm.

Smith is on3e of the game's most hotly-chased signatures, with clubs reportedly lining up to talk to Smith when he is free to begin negotiations from November 1.

Off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, the Storm are reportedly desperate to hang onto the star hooker and lock.

According to The Daily Tepegraph the club have offered the Kiwi an extension until the end of the 2025 season.

It comes after Smith confirmed he had met with the Canterbury Bulldogs' head coach Trent Barrett, albeit on an informal level.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 26.7

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.6

LB Assists

“I spoke to Trent Barrett when he was in Melbourne, but there were no serious talks,” Smith said.

“Joshy (Addo-Carr) was at a cafe with Trent and then I came and spoke to them.

“It wasn’t about contracts. He was obviously interested but I haven’t talked numbers with the Bulldogs or any team.

“I have put everything aside and come November 1, when I can get formal offers, there will be a lot of discussions between me and my manager."

The Bulldogs are rumoured to be the club most interested in Smith, however, he has also been linked with the Wests Tigers, Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons among others.

Smith hinted that he'd be unlikely to trade success for mediocrity when acknowledging the clubs he had been linked with, with the Storm just 80 minutes away from yet another grand final - a campaign Smith has had a major hand in.

“I’ve been linked with the Titans, the Tigers and the Bulldogs ... geez, they are all going great at the moment," Smith said.

The tenacious defender and strong ball-runner said that it would be incredibly tough to say no to the Storm however.

“To be honest, it’s going to be virtually impossible to say no to the Storm,” Smith said.

“I say that because of what they have done for me as a player and a person.

“I want to sort my future out sooner rather than later. I want it done sometime during the pre-season, but before I sign anything, I want to be able to address the Storm if I am leaving," he said.

“My preference is to stay here.

“I guess any club is any hope, but it’s just whether I can bring myself to leave the Storm and to be fair, it’s hard to see me doing that.”