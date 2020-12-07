A leaked email to 14 NRL rival clubs revealed Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith’s transfer request from the 2022 season, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Smith’s manager Stan Martin reportedly sent the secret email shopping the premiership player, stating the Storm would need to receive back “commensurate compensation”.

Martin’s email was sent to the Roosters, Tigers, Bulldogs, Sharks, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Sea Eagles, Knights, Dragons, Broncos, Cowboys, Rabbitohs and Warriors.

The Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Warriors and Knights are among the teams mooted as potential landing spots.

“Further to previous communications with the club, I can confirm Melbourne Storm grant permission for Brandon Smith to discuss his playing options for the 2022 NRL season with other clubs”, Martin wrote.

“In order to achieve this, part of any arrangement moving forward will need to include commensurate compensation for Melbourne Storm, given Brandon’s contractual status, his playing ability and representative status.”

Melbourne Storm has given Brandon Smith approval to explore opportunities with other NRL clubs from the 2022 season. — Melbourne Storm 🏆 (@storm) December 7, 2020

Wests Tigers loanee Harry Grant’s return to the Storm is believed to have led to Smith’s desire to move clubs, with Marin stating his client wants to “play exclusively at hooker”.

The report states that one “high-profile Sydney club” is prepared to release a representative prop to the Storm to secure Smith.

Smith, 24, has played 62 NRL games for the Storm since making his first-grade debut in 2017.