The NRL's match review committee have confirmed just one charge out of Thursday night's tight win for the Melbourne Storm over the Parramatta Eels.

The Storm, who claimed the game 16 points to 10, were far from their best, and faced a nervous wait over a late high shot from second-rower Eliesa Katoa despite the fact he wasn't placed on report during the game by referee Gerard Sutton, who missed the offence entirely.

Katoa has now been slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for the tackle on Parramatta forward Jack Williams.

It's a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, so he will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he is found guilty after challenging at the judiciary panel.

Will Penisini was the other player with a nervous wait after being placed on report during the game for a dangerous tackle.

The tackle, which came shortly after halftime, was penalised and placed on report at the time, but the MRC have disagreed with that version of events, electing not to charge the Parramatta centre.

They were the only two issues out of the game, with no other players charged or placed on report.

Katoa and the Storm will have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine their plea.