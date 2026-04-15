Following the most negative 20 Thoughts of my life, I am going to focus on being positive here today.

Round 6 produced a plethora of negativity, but it also produced some wonderful tries, an upset of epic proportions and continues 2026's feel good story.

For every Storm or Eels struggle, there has been a Cowboys or Tigers triumph.

Let's get straight into it and ask; Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings, following Round 6?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Despite their shock loss to the Bulldogs, the Panthers are still the best team in the competition. Comfortably!

Nathan Cleary had very little influence on the game while a 65% completion rate combined for a very un Penrith-like night out. Tom Jenkins still managed to cross for a double mind you.

The Dolphins present a difficult task, especially off the bye, but I fully expect the Panthers to bounce back right away.

2. Wests Tigers (4)

The Tigers absolutely played the equally high flying Knights off the park on Sunday. The 42-22 scoreline, if anything, looks closer than the game felt.

Apisai Koroisau was brilliant, as was Jahream Bula but Jock Madden and Adam Doueihi were the stars of the show. They can lay claim to be the forming spine combination of the competition.

The fact the Tigers are short price favourites against the current NRL Premiers, the Broncos says it all. I'm tipping the Tiges!

3. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

If it weren't for the aforementioned Tigers, I could refer to the Cowboys as the surprise packet of the 2026 season. Their incredible last gasp win over the Broncos was their fourth in a row.

Scott Drinkwater and Jaxon Purdue, among others, absolutely lit up Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. I am convinced that Jason Taumalolo has found the fountain of youth.

The Cowboys host the Sea Eagles on Thursday night and should be confident of a fifth straight win.

4. Brisbane Broncos (2)

The Broncos were on the end of a Cowboys ambush at Suncorp on Friday night. A last gasp Cowboys winner saw them snap Brisbane's four game win streak.

Former Cowboy Tom Duffy was best on ground for the home side with Pat Carrigan and Kotoni Staggs not too far behind them. Unfortunately it's tough to win after conceding 35 points.

Incredibly, they start as outsiders against the Wests Tigers this weekend. They will welcome back Adam Reynolds. That said, Pat Carrigan is suspended.

5. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors re-entered the winner's circle via a massive 38-14 win over the Melbourne Storm. They snapped a horror run in Melbourne in the process.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak crossed for yet another try double but, again, Jackson Ford and Tanah Boyd were the main men for the travelling Warriors.

They're back home this Saturday evening as they host the exciting but inconsistent Titans. Should be a fun watch!

6. Newcastle Knights (3)

The high flying Knights were dealt a reality check, of sorts, by the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

A horror injury toll, which got worse during the game, largely meant they were confined to a distant second best on the day.

They welcome back Dylan Brown as they come back to Sydney to play the Roosters on Sunday. Tough ask considering the form of the Chooks.

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

The Bunnies played their part in a high scoring Perth clash but ultimately lost to the out of sorts Raiders.

Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker both wracked up the attacking stats while I thought Alex Johnston was brilliant! David Fifita was in red hot form and his injury is a horror blow for the Rabbitohs.

Saturday afternoon gifts them a perfect opportunity to return to the winner's circle when they host the hapless Dragons.

8. Sydney Roosters (11)

The Roosters overcame an almost impossibly bad start to beat the Sharks in Perth.

A five try blitz saw them deliver the Sharks first loss in Perth in a long time. Daly Cherry-Evans crossed for a double while James Tedesco ran for over 280 metres. Great signs.

An injury riddled Newcastle side is in town this Sunday. The Chooks will like their chances.

9. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks led the Roosters 16-0 early on, and then 24-12 at halftime. Unfortunately that was all she wrote for the previous Perth specialists.

Blayke Brailey had three early try assists and has surely locked up NSW Origin duties. Unfortunately he didn't have a whole lot of help on the day,

The bye has come at a good time. The Sharks sit three and three and even the most rusted on Sharks fan has no idea what they really are in 2026.

10. The Dolphins (10)

The Dolphins had a long, long time to simmer on their horror loss to Manly. They surely used the bye to get things in order.

Their brilliant start to the season was hugely hampered by two straight losses.

They return this week, in Darwin, where they "host" a Panthers side coming off their first loss. Not ideal.

11. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Bulldogs roared back into form on the back of the biggest upset of the season.

Lachlan Galvin played his best game as a Bulldog, and potentially of his career, in combing with Jacob Preston to absolutely beat down Blaize Talagai and that Panthers edge.

They enter Sunday afternoon's clash with the Eels as super short price favourites. If they play anything like last Thursday night, it could be a fun afternoon for the blue and white.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (14)

The Sea Eagles are now, somewhat, flying on the back of a second straight win for the season. They're a different team than they were to start 2026.

Reuben Garrick has returned to his "PVL Ball" best while Haumole Olakau'atu and Tom Trbojevic look unstoppable again. Jamal Fogarty has found his groove also.

An away trip to Townsville to play the Cowboys looks a difficult task but shapes as a low key match of the round candidate.

13. Canberra Raiders (15)

Canberra needed a win. They held off a fast finishing Bunnies outfit to record just that. After leading 24-4 at halftime, they would have expected an easier afternoon as Souths brought it back to 36-34 in the final moments.

Kaeo Weekes is a human highlight reel, scoring two tries including one of the tries of the season. Simi Sasagi's move to the centres has been an absolute masterstroke.

Canberra will like their chances on Friday evening as they host the horribly out of sorts Melbourne Storm.

14. Melbourne Storm (9)

The Storm fall to an all time low here on the back of a fourth straight loss. A humiliating 38-14 home loss to the Warriors, a team they usually stomp, no less.

Sualauvi Faalogo ran for 184 metres while young gun Cooper Clarke crossed for his first NRL try. Outside of that though ...

Melbourne travel to Canberra on Friday evening knowing they're approaching must win territory. In round Seven. As the Storm! Yikes.

15. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans lit up CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon running up a score against the Eels. The 52-10 win was super enertaining.

Jayden Campbell, Phillip Sami and Sialetili Faeamani all crossed for try doubles but Keano Kini was the star of the show. He is arguably the most entertaining player in the comp on his day.

The Titans travel to New Zealand for a Saturday evening clash with the Warriors. This could be a lot of fun.

16. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels were booed off their own field on Sunday afternoon after being beaten down by the Gold Coast Titans.

The only memorable moment for Parra fans was Mitch Moses yelling at Tallyn Da Silva, again!

Going to be hard to find anyone tipping the broken Eels against the Bulldogs this Sunday afternoon, even at home.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

If I could place the Dragons 18th, I would. They were absolutely listless in a 28-18 loss, at home, to Manly.

Jacob Liddle sparked a mini revival and has us all pulling hair out at Shane Flanagan's decision to keep him on the bench for far too long. Potential saviour Kade Reed tore is up in NSW Cup, again, this weekend.

The Bunnies are licking their lips this Saturday as the Dragons come to Accor. Surely it's time for a massive upset. They owe their fans.