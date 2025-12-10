The Melbourne Storm have confirmed yet another major signing this offseason, continuing their impressive recruitment drive.

Dolphins second-rower Oryn Keeley is the latest Storm convert, with the club securing the highly rated young forward on a two-year deal beginning in 2027.

Regarded as one of the most promising forwards of his age group, Keeley will link with the Storm after completing the 2026 season with the Dolphins.

Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi said the club was delighted to secure a player of Keeley's calibre as part of their forward pack rebuild.

“Oryn is a talented young player who has already made a strong impression at first-grade level, demonstrating both skill and hard work,” Ponissi said.

“We believe Oryn will thrive in our system and become an important member of our forward pack in the years ahead.

“We're excited to welcome Oryn and his family to Melbourne for the 2027 season.”

A Central Coast product, Keeley progressed through the Newcastle Knights' junior pathway, featuring in Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg before making his NRL debut for the Knights in 2022.

He later joined the Dolphins in 2024, where he continued his development and enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign.

In 16 games this season, Keeley recorded four tries, 1,182 running metres, 347 tackles and eight offloads, showcasing his work rate and potential as a long-term first-grade second-rower.

Keeley's arrival adds further depth to Melbourne's emerging forward stocks as the club continues to invest in young talent for the long term.