The Melbourne Storm have gone under the radar in recruitment as they always do, picking up mature-aged recruit Bronson Garlick, per The Daily Telegraph.

Garlick is a little-known yet handy forward, who will look to be a part of filling the void left by Dale Finucane, who will leave for Cronulla in 2022.

Picking up unearthed talent is a tactic used by the Storm in the past, who will look to develop Garlick into a strong on-field contributor.

Currently playing in the NSW cup captaining the Newtown Jets, Garlick has managed to put together a great season, scoring 11 tries for the season prior to COVID forcing the competition to come to a halt.

Garlick will look to breakout with the Storm and follow the footsteps of many past recruits under Craig Bellamy. The Storm have made a strong habit out of selecting player in their mid-to-late 20's and developing key contributors to their squad.

It is reported that Garlick has signed for small money, but looks to take the opportunity with both hands after thinking his opportunity at the top level was all but over.

“We thought a professional career might have passed him by,” Bronson's dad Sean Garlick told The Daily Telegraph. “He’s played hooker and halfback then started to get a bit bigger and moved to the forwards.

Sean, the owner and founder of Garlos Pies, was super excited for his son - who has acted as the sales and marketing manager for the company.

“It’s taken him a while to find his right spot but he’s been determined and persistent all along. Not many players get an opportunity to join a great organisation like Storm and we couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Garlick has featured for Canterbury and the Rabbitohs before making the switch to Newtown.