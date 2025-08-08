The Melbourne Storm have been undergoing a major retention drive in recent months, having already re-signed Jahrome Hughes and looking to lock down the rest of the spine as soon as possible.

One star that is reportedly on the verge of inking a new deal is Queensland Maroons flyer Xavier Coates.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Storm have begun negotiations with the star winger, as they look to secure his services past his 2026 contract expiry.

They are reportedly looking to extend him for an extra season, which would see him off contract at the end of 2027.

This would open up the door for a potential move to the new PNG side, which is due to enter the NRL in 2028.

His PNG heritage and close relation to the national side is sure to play a role in his decision when the time comes, and this one-year extension opens up the door for the swap to come to fruition.