The Melbourne Storm has confirmed the bombshell news that Ryan Papenhuyzen has been granted a release from the final year of his contract, effective immediately.\nThe 26-year-old fullback has decided to take a break from rugby league to consider his future after an injury-plagued few seasons.\n“I've loved my time at Melbourne Storm. I've enjoyed close to a decade of incredible memories and experiences in the purple jersey,” Papenhuyzen said.\n“Playing in front of the Storm fans every week has made my time in Melbourne something I'll never forget.\nHe shared his appreciate for the Storm organisation, and appreciated them allowing him to take time away from the NRL.\n“I want to thank the club for their understanding and support throughout this process.\n“I also want to thank my teammates, coaches and staff for all their love and support, it's been a privilege playing footy and working with you.”\nThe star fullback has been linked with a move to new rugby competition R360 for some time, and is now set to depart the NRL in what could be the start of his move to the breakaway league.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_117550" align="alignnone" width="1024"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm runs the ball during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images, Image supplied by Kayo)[\/caption]\nStorm chairman Matt Tripp paid tribute to Papenhuyzen's contribution to the club and the resilience he showed through his injury battles.\n“Ryan has shown great character and resilience throughout his time at our Club, and we've loved watching him develop into the player and person that he is today,” Tripp said.\n“We're obviously disappointed that his time at Storm has come to an end, but we respect his decision to take some time away from professional sport.\n“We thank Ryan for his enormous contribution to our Club. He departs Storm as a Premiership player and Clive Churchill Medallist with 113 games to his name.\n“We wish Ryan the very best for the next chapter in his life and career.”\nPapenhuyzen played 113 games for Melbourne since debuting in 2019, scoring 77 tries and 160 goals for a total of 635 career points.\nHe ranks sixth on the club's all-time point scorers list and was pivotal in the Storm's 2020 premiership triumph, where he earned the Clive Churchill Medal for a standout grand final performance.