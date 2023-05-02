The Melbourne Storm have confirmed they will play two home games while the Women's FIFA World Cup is on at Marvel Stadium.

The Docklands venue, which is Australia's only stadium designed for outdoor sports with a roof, will enable Melbourne to stay in the the metropolitan area where most members are located.

The games will be see the Storm host the Penrith Panthers on June 30, and the Parramatta Eels on July 28.

The Storm lose the use of their main home ground - AAMI Park which is located near the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Australian Open tennis precinct - during June and July due to the Women's FIFA World Cup.

They are not the only side being forced to change venues for a portion of the 2023 season, with all of Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium and Suncorp Stadium to be out of action for a period.

That means all of the Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Roosters and Broncos are impacted, with the Bulldogs to play a game in Belmore and one in Bundaberg, the Rabbitohs heading to the Sunshine Coast, Perth and Cairns, the Roosters to use the Sydney Cricket Ground and a yet to be determined venue in Round 20, and the Broncos shifting to the Gabba.

The Storm explored options both in and out of Victoria, and at one point were believed to be looking for a rectangular venue, however, will instead shift to the AFL-owned Marvel Stadium, which has a capacity of around the 50,000 mark.

Club CEO Justin Rodski said it was important the club reward their members who stayed loyal during COVID by playing the games in the Victorian capital, while also seeming to confirm the games will be played with a closed roof regardless of weather conditions.

“When it was clear that AAMI Park would not be available and we would have to take our home games elsewhere, a key factor for us was looking after our members and fans,” Rodski said.

“They gave us such great support over the disrupted 2020 and 2021 seasons when we had to relocate interstate and then backed up by helping us set new records in membership last year.

We have locked in the blockbuster Friday night matches against the Panthers and Eels at Marvel Stadium, two big Sydney clubs as opponents, playing under the roof. It is going to be a great experience.

“In the circumstances, to be playing here in the Melbourne metro area where the vast majority of our very passionate Storm members are based was important to the club and provides the best possible outcome for our members.

“Playing at Docklands has been a big part of Storm's history and it's fitting that we will play two matches at the venue in the year we celebrate our 25th anniversary."

Both games could have significant finals implications, with them taking place during Round 18 and 22 between teams all expected to be in the race for top eight positions.

The Docklands venue was last used for NRL in 2010, and has also played host to State of Origin previously.