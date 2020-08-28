Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith is expected to announce early next week his retirement from rugby league.

Off-contract at the end of this season, Smith’s future has been widely speculated on in recent weeks as the veteran ponders extending his NRL career into a 20th campaign.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Webster believes the 37-year old is ready to call time time.

“Having got to know him in the last few years I reckon he will do it at the start of the week,” Webster said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

“Knowing Cameron, around his big milestone matches like his 400th and when he went past Lockyer, he hated all the interest and fanfare around it because it really effects the teams’ performance and it is a distraction later in the week.

“I think he will do it early next week and Melbourne without pressuring him are saying listen we need an answer.

“I would not be surprised if he retired. That said anyone who says they know is guessing because I don’t think Cameron knows.

“He has this really weird situation where he is 37-years-old but his body is not telling him to retire. It is very, very strange.”

NRL great Laurie Daly said there comes a moment when an NRL player knows their time is up, stating: “I just woke up one morning and said that’s it, I’m done.”

However, Webster does not believe Smith has reached that point, with the 423-gamer enjoying some of the best form of his career.

“Yeah see he (Smith) doesn’t know,” Webster replied.

“So he doesn’t want to make the call despite his age and the fact that it has got to come sooner or later and despite all the uncertainty it is causing for the Storm.

“I think he would be loathed to play against the Storm. His family want to relocate to Brisbane because that is where they are from and that’s where all their support is.

“He has got three young kids and Melbourne is a pretty tough place to be at the moment, so I’m expecting a decision early next week and I think the Storm are too.

“I would be surprised if he played on.”

The Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos are also believed to be vying for Smith’s services in 2021.