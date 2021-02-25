Interested rival clubs are set to learn the fate of Melbourne playmaker Jahrome Hughes in the coming days, with the prolific halfback reportedly tipped to make a decision on his future next week.

According to Stuff.co.nz, Hughes is currently weighing up his future and could land on a decision shortly, with the Warriors a leading candidate for the 26-year-old should he decide to leave the Storm.

The Auckland-based club have reportedly tabled an $800,000-per-year deal to the New Zealand international, with the club having a war-chest of finances given the pending departure of star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The Warriors captain’s move to Super Rugby side the Auckland Blues is set to open close to $1.1 million in salary space for coach Nathan Brown, with Hughes seen as a priority signing.

The Storm star has flagged he won’t be persuaded to move away from AAMI Park with a pay rise, but the Warriors’ significant offer has edged out several circling NRL sides.

The Sharks, Tigers and Titans have all previously been linked to the flashy half, with a decision likely to come down to either remaining with Melbourne or heading across the Tasman.

However, Hughes has shown some interest in playing fullback, an option that will remain starved should he look to continue playing in purple, with premiership star Ryan Papenhuyzen having a firm grip on the No.1 jumper.

Should Hughes opt for a future further back, the Warriors stand as a strong candidate given Tuivasa-Sheck’s timely departure.

Hughes headlines a long list of off-contract halfback’s, joining Panthers young gun Jarome Luai, Sharks veteran Shaun Johnson and Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds among many others.