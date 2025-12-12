The Melbourne Storm are eyeing yet another loss to their stacked backline, this time in centre Nick Meaney.\nSpeaking to the Daily Telegraph, Meaney has confirmed his future may not lie in Melbourne as many once thought.\nHe admitted that he has held discussions with the Perth Bears about a potential move in 2027, but says he hasn't closed the door on re-signing with the Storm as the club works through one of its most turbulent off-seasons in years.\nMeaney comes off contract at the end of 2026 and has spent the past four seasons at the Storm following stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights.\nA positional switch within Craig Bellamy's side is also understood to be an option should he remain in Melbourne.\n“We've chatted with [the Bears] and obviously had a lot of conversations with Melbourne,” Meaney said.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_144095" align="alignnone" width="2048"] Nick Meaney during the round two NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park on March 11, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Grimes\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n“I'm still going through the process… what's best for my future and my family as well, because I've got to take care of two young kids and put them on the right path.”\nMeaney said he's open to all possibilities but insists he has enjoyed his time in Melbourne.\n“I've loved my time here at Storm,” he said\n“It's been great and I'm looking forward to next year.”\nWith the Bears pursuing multiple marquee names and the Storm juggling significant turnover, Meaney's future has become one of the key storylines heading into 2026.