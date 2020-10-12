Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster has been tipped to line-up for the Storm in Friday night’s preliminary final against Canberra, per The Daily Telegraph.

Munster sustained a minor knee injury in the club’s qualifying final win over the Eels last weekend, with the complaint persisting.

While there was some doubt surrounding his selection, Melbourne football manager Frank Ponissi said that their star was set to return to full training.

“(Munster) is expected to fully train with the team at Monday’s training,” he said.

“There are no doubts on him whatsoever”.

As well as Munster, winger Suliasi Vunivalu will benefit from the week’s break after pulling up hurt from the Parramatta victory.

While Munster is likely to face the Raiders this week, doubt still remains surrounding an Origin call-up as the 26-year-old could look to best prepare himself for the 2021 season instead.

Ponissi said last week that while the club granted a Maroons selection for Munster, the five-eighth was due for some rest.

“If he needed surgery or playing on was risking further injury then we would definitely be having a discussion with him,” he said.

“But the medical staff are very happy for him (to play Origin).

“The ligaments are fine but there’s a little bursa behind the knee and when he gets a whack on the knee it gets swollen. He needs a good rest and to rehab it and he’s not going to get that until after Origin.”