The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the re-signing of forward Ativalu Lisati on a two-year deal.

First reported by Zero Tackle in October, the Storm have now confirmed his contract extension after impressing throughout the 2025 campaign.

The second-rower had a breakout season, playing in 14 games and featuring off the bench in the Grand Final, with Lisati also taking out Melbourne's rookie of the year award, and going on to play for Samoa during the Pacific Championships.

“I've really enjoyed my footy in Melbourne,” Lisati said.

“We've got a great group of boys, and I love coming to training every day to work hard for my teammates. I'm looking forward to making the most of my opportunities and doing everything I can to help Storm achieve more success.”

Lisati was formerly part of the Penrith Panthers system, but after struggling to breakthrough, made the shift south mid-way through the 2024 season.

Standing at 183 centimetres tall, the 24-year-old made his first-grade debut in 2024, but didn't add to his number of games until 2025 where he made 54 metres per contest in limited minutes, and tackled at almost 95 per cent.

Melbourne's director of football Frank Ponissi said Lisati has potential.

“We're delighted to have Ativalu locked in for the next two years,” Ponissi said.

“He showed throughout 2025 that he's a player of great potential, and we're excited to see him continue to grow and develop as part of our squad.”

Lisati will again fight for a spot in Melbourne's side throughout 2026.

The traumatic injury to Eliesa Katoa opens up a role in the second-row alongside Shawn Blore, although that could yet go to Jack Hetherington who has joined the club from the Newcastle Knights.