The Melbourne Storm have been forced to move their upcoming home game to Sydney after a spike COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Their Round 7 clash with the New Zealand Warriors was originally scheduled to be played at AAMI Park, but will now be moved to Sydney.

It is not yet clear if the outbreak will force them to relocate on a more permanent basis, while the NRL is reportedly looking to keep them in NSW temporarily.

“The NRL and Melbourne Storm are closely monitoring the situation in Victoria in response to the increase in positive COVID-19 tests in recent days. At this stage no further comment will be provided,” the Storm said in a statement.

NSW Health told 9News: “In line with the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), NSW Health strongly discourages travel to and from areas of Victoria with COVID-19 outbreaks until control of community transmission has been confirmed.”