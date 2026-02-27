The Melbourne Storm have confirmed its leadership teams for their 2026 NRL campaign.

It will see the club captain, Harry Grant, lead the way with his third straight year with the honour.

Joining Grant is his halves pairing of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, who will take the mantle as the Victorian club's vice-captains heading into the season.

Tui Kamikamica, Josh King, and Eli Katoa will all be joining the skippers for their second year enrolled in the top leadership group.

For the second year in a row, the Storm have also finalised on an emerging leadership group in the club.

It included the addition of Stefano Utoikamanu, Alec MacDonald and Ativalu Lisati, whilst returning members of Tyran Wishart and Trent Loiero round out the second group of club leaders.

The band of emerging leaders is set to ensure the future of the club's development is on an upward trajectory, instilling leadership in the emerging pathways of Storm players.

"We're really confident this experienced group will continue to set the standards we expect from our players and lead from the front," Head of Development and Leadership, Todd Lowrie, said of the appointment of the leadership group.

“Harry was the standout choice as captain once again this year, and he will be fantastically supported and complemented by Cameron and Jahrome.”