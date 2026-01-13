The Melbourne Storm are confident new signing Manaia Waitere will play a role at NRL level in 2026 following his off-season move from the Canberra Raiders.

The 24-year-old was released by Canberra in December to make way for the arrival of Coby Black, with Melbourne moving quickly to secure the versatile outside back.

While Waitere is unlikely to feature in Craig Bellamy's Round 1 side, the Storm view him as genuine depth capable of stepping in across the season.

Waitere made his NRL debut in Round 27 last year, his lone top-grade appearance, but arrives with a strong NSW Cup resume, scoring 19 tries in 54 games, including nine last season.

He has experience at fullback, centre and five-eighth, adding to his value within Melbourne's system.

The Storm endured a fair few injuries to their main backline in 2025, and those factors are expected to open the door for fringe players, with Waitere competing alongside Marion Seve and Moses Leo.

With Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart set to join the Perth Bears in 2027, 2026 shapes as a critical audition year for Storm backs.

The Storm endorsed the signing when announcing Waitere alongside Jack Hetherington and Trent Toelau, with football director Frank Ponissi backing the trio to thrive.

“Jack, Trent and Manaia each bring their own strengths to our group, and we're excited for what they can offer both in the short-term and into next season,” Ponissi said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“Jack provides proven NRL experience, while Trent and Manaia are young players with impressive talent.

“We believe all three will thrive in our environment.”

For Waitere, the move presents a fresh opportunity in a system renowned for rewarding form and versatility, and with depth likely to be tested, his pathway to NRL minutes in 2026 is clear.