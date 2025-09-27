The Melbourne Storm proved why they have been on top for so long once again in Friday night's preliminary final, handing the Cronulla Sharks a heartbreaking 22 to 14 loss.

At their clinical best, the Storm didn't leave much room for error, with just one star forward finding himself in hot water.

QLD Maroons lock Trent Loiero was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for his hit on Nicho Hynes during the heated clash.

He escaped suspension and is cleared to play in the Grand Final, copping a $1000 fine, or a $1500 penalty should he challenge the call and fail.

Hynes was not injured from the hit.