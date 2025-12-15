Ryan Papenhuyzen shocked the rugby league world last month when he announced he would step away from the NRL to consider his long-term future in professional sport.

Melbourne Storm director of football Frank Ponissi says the club is holding out hope that the star fullback will return to the NRL after taking a year away from the game.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Ponissi said the Storm are doing everything they can to support their premiership-winning No.1 and remain hopeful he will reconsider.

“I hope [he comes back to the NRL], he's got so much to offer,” Ponissi said.

“But in fairness to Paps, he's gone through a fair bit over the last few years.”

After years of repeated injuries, the 27-year-old revealed he was unsure whether he wanted to continue playing or pursue opportunities outside the game.

Papenhuyzen burst onto the scene as one of the NRL's most electrifying young players, winning the Clive Churchill Medal in the 2020 Grand Final.

Since then, his career has been heavily disrupted by a series of serious setbacks, including multiple concussions, two major leg injuries, a fractured kneecap, and an ankle injury.

Ponissi said the constant physical and emotional toll had taken its effect.

“He's come back remarkably well after each of those major injuries… He showed enormous resilience, but the stress and everything it took to get through all those injuries took its toll,” Ponissi added.

“Having a year off might be the tonic for him to come back and continue.”

The fullback had previously been linked to a potential move to the breakaway rugby competition R360, although that concept has now been pushed back until at least 2028, leaving Papenhuyzen without immediate external playing options.

Despite the uncertainty, Ponissi insists Papenhuyzen's age works in his favour.

“He's only [27] and he's still got plenty left,” he said.

“If he re-energises himself in 12 months, we might see him back, which would be a great thing for the game.”

For now, Melbourne will give their star custodian space as he weighs up the next chapter of his career, while keeping the door wide open for a potential NRL comeback.