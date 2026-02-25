This off-season has been rocky for Melbourne Storm forward Shawn Blore.

Blore received a breach notice of the NRL Code of Conduct in December last year after pleading guilty to common assault that related to an incident back in July of 2024.

It was also reported in the off-season that the forward was looking to move back to Sydney, given that he is unsigned by the Storm after this season.

After not playing in the pre-season games for the Storm, CEO Frank Ponissi confirmed on SEN Radio that he is ruled out of their first match of the season against the Parramatta Eels.

He still has issues relating to an ankle injury that occurred during this pre-season.

Ponissi remains hopeful he will be back by round two or three.