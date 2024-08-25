The Melbourne Storm have secured the 2024 Minor Premiership in emphatic fashion, overwhelming the Dolphins with a 48-6 victory that showcased their formidable strength as they head into the finals.

It marks the Storm's fifth Minor Premiership in eight years, a testament to their sustained excellence under the stewardship of Craig Bellamy.

In a match filled with milestones, Nelson Asofa-Solomona celebrated his 200th NRL game by crossing the try line, adding a personal highlight to an already commanding team performance.

The Storm were methodical in their approach, taking 19 minutes to register their first try before unleashing a relentless barrage, scoring seven tries before the Dolphins could muster a response.

The Dolphins' were their own worst enemies throughout the match, particularly when Felise Kaufusi was sin-binned, compounded by head knocks to Kodi Nikorima and Jesse Bromwich, forcing them off the field.

The Storm were ruthless from start to finish.

Learning that the Panthers had suffered a loss earlier in the day, the Storm emerged in the second half with renewed vigour, intent on sealing the Minor Premiership with a statement.

Sua Fa'alogo added a contentious try to the tally, while Eli Katoa and Asofa-Solomona also found the line.

With the outcome assured, the Storm rested Harry Grant and Cameron Munster who will be crucial for the Victorian team's tilt at the finals.