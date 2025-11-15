The shock that followed Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen's exit was palpable, with many still puzzled as to why he decided to quit the club.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski says

Papenhuyzen is yet to make a call on his future following his mutual release from the club, as speculation continues to swirl around a possible switch to rugby union.

The 2020 Clive Churchill Medallist ended his seven-season tenure with Melbourne earlier this month, parting ways with the club to take time away from the game and consider his options.

While the 27-year-old has been linked to rebel rugby competition R360, Rodski told SEN's The Captain's Run that even Papenhuyzen himself remains uncertain about what's next.

“I've spoken to him,” Rodski said.

“He's still in that period of deciding what he wants to do next and I'm actually not sure which way he's going to go.

“I'm not convinced he is either.”

He admitted the new rugby competition is an option for Papenhuyzen.

“R360 is definitely something that he is considering,” he said.

“Whether or not he ends up going there and doing that in the short term, I'm really not sure.”

Papenhuyzen's early release, with one year remaining on his deal, was seen as a gesture of goodwill, giving the fullback the flexibility to explore other avenues without penalty under the NRL's proposed ten-year ban for players who defect to the breakaway competition.

Despite the shock departure, Rodski said the decision was mutual, with both parties parting on good terms after a series of injury setbacks curtailed Papenhuyzen's once-promising career.

“In terms of reaction, I think initially quite a lot of our fans were pretty shocked,” Rodski admitted.

“But ultimately, he's been an incredible player for the club, a cult hero here, and he's very generous with the fans, whether it be post-game or on social media.

“He's built a really strong connection with the Storm and we made sure we really celebrated his career and his time here.”

Rodski added that the fullback leaves Melbourne as one of the most popular and respected players of the modern era.

“It was very mutual in the end when we parted ways,” he said.

“He goes with our blessing but leaves here as a premiership player and Clive Churchill Medallist.

“He'll always be part of the Melbourne Storm family.”