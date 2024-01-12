The Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers have agreed on a player swap involving centre Justin Olam and back-rower Shawn Blore.

In the second player swap between the two clubs, Olam will join the Tigers immediately, strengthening their outside backs. At the same time, Blore's immediate transfer to the Storm will see him join an already impressive forward pack.

The two players have agreed to a three-year deal with their respective new teams.

“Justin is a world class player who will bring plenty of experience to our team,” Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall said.

"He is a proven winner who has played at the highest level. His leadership and communication will be very valuable to our club.

“It's a pleasure to welcome Justin and his family to our family at Wests Tigers.”

Olam will become the seventh new Wests Tigers signing as the club looks to move off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in two years.

A premiership-winner and former Dally M Centre of the Year, the PNG international admitted he is looking forward to the challenge and the next chapter in his rugby league career.

“I was really impressed by Benji [Marshall] and his vision for me and the team, and it's so exciting to be here,” Olam said.

"I'm keen to put in the work and win the trust of the boys and the coaches at training, and hopefully contribute to what the club is building."

MORE TO COME...