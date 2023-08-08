Zero Tackle's stats-based team of the week for Round 23 is in, with Mikaele Ravalawa scoring four tries to be named player of the round.

He also took out the offensive player of the week award in a week which saw a healthy spread of players make the side across a number of clubs.

Here is the team for Round 23.

FB: Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast) - 1 Try, 17 Hit Ups, 247 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Try Assist, 12 Tackles

WI: Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra) - 4 Tries, 18 Hit Ups, 201 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 4 Tackles

CE: Kyle Feldt (North QLD) - 2 Tries, 24 Hit Ups, 230 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 4 Tackles

CE: Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane) - 18 Hit Ups, 170 Metres Gained, 5 Offloads, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 7 Tackles

WI: Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) - 3 Tries, 14 Hit Ups, 162 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 7 Tackles

FE: Jack Wighton (Canberra) - 7 Hit Ups, 127 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 27 Tackles

HB: Shaun Johnson (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 7 Hit Ups, 71 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Try Assists, 22 Tackles

PR: Junior Paulo (Parramatta) - 1 Try, 20 Hit Ups, 194 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 35 Tackles

HK: Chris Randall (Gold Coast) - 10 Hit Ups, 107 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 49 Tackles

PR: Payne Haas (Brisbane) - 19 Hit Ups, 204 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 43 Tackles

SR: Bryce Cartwright (Parramatta) - 2 Tries, 19 Hit Ups, 156 Metres Gained, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 41 Tackles

SR: Jackson Ford (Warriors) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 157 Metres Gained, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 39 Tackles

LK: Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane) - 1 Try, 14 Hit Ups, 136 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 43 Tackles

INT: Tallis Duncan (Souths) - 10 Hit Ups, 122 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 24 Tackles

INT: Jack Williams (Cronulla) - 16 Hit Ups, 153 Metres Gained, 24 Tackles

INT: Herman Ese'ese (Dolphins) - 15 Hit Ups, 159 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 17 Tackles

INT: Heilum Luki (North QLD) - 1 Try, 7 Hit Ups, 58 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 13 Tackles

Player of the Week: Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra)

Offensive Player of the Week: Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra)

Defensive Player of the Week: Harry Grant (Melbourne) - 59 Tackles, 3 Missed Tackles at 95.2% Tackle Efficiency