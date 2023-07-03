In a week full of blowout victories, it was those sides who dominate the stats-based team of the week for Round 18.

All up, the North Queensland Cowboys (4), Newcastle Knights (4) and Cronulla Sharks (3) combine for 11 players in this week's team of the week as they flogged their respective opposition.

Here is the team:

FB: Scott Drinkwater (North QLD) - 2 Tries, 19 Hit Ups, 221 Metres Gained, 4 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 4 Line Break Assists, 5 Try Assists, 5 Tackles

WI: Murray Taulagi (North QLD) - 3 Try, 15 Hit Ups, 167 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 1 Tackle

CE: Bradman Best (Newcastle) - 3 Tries, 13 Hit Ups, 207 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Try Assists, 9 Tackles

CE: Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 15 Hit Ups, 147 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 9 Tackles

WI: Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane) - 3 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 169 Metres Gained, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 4 Tackles

FE: Tom Dearden (North QLD) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 168 Metres Gained, 4 Offloads, 8 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 3 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 13 Tackles

HB: Nicho Hynes (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 14 Hit Ups, 135 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 17 Tackles

PR: Tino Fa'asuamaleuai (Gold Coast) - 1 Try, 17 Hit Ups, 166 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 36 Tackles

HK: Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle) - 2 Tries, 4 Hit Ups, 69 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 28 Tackles

PR: Payne Haas (Brisbane) - 22 Hit Ups, 217 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 9 Tackle Breaks, 23 Tackles

SR: Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 20 Hit Ups, 163 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 9 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 28 Tackles

SR: David Fifita (Gold Coast) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 161 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 29 Tackles

LK: Cameron Murray (Souths) - 1 Try, 14 Hit Ups, 102 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 38 Tackles

INT: Kurt Mann (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 9 Hit Ups, 90 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 15 Tackles

INT: Tom Hazelton (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 12 Hit Ups, 116 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 15 Tackles

INT: Hame Sele (Souths) - 17 Hit Ups, 159 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 21 Tackles

INT: Griffin Neame (North QLD) - 18 Hit Ups, 199 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 15 Tackles

Player of the Week: Scott Drinkwater (North QLD)

Offensive Player of the Week: Scott Drinkwater (North QLD)

Defensive Player of the Week: Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra) - 57 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles, 0 Ineffective Tackles at 98.3% Tackle Efficiency

Season high in Round 18

Goals: 11 - Valentine Holmes (North QLD) & Kayln Ponga (Newcastle)

Try Assists: 5 - Scott Drinkwater (North QLD)

The team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score - The player with the highest "value" is then selected in each position. Players cannot be selected out of position.

As such, the interchange players are chosen from players who start the match from the bench and are there to give an indication of the players who performed best in that role.