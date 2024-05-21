Three former icons of the Queensland Maroons have delivered their opinions on who is set to replace Melbourne Storm's Cameron Munster in the five-eighth jersey for the 2024 State of Origin series.

A definite selection into the team, Munster was ruled out of all three series games last week after suffering a groin injury in Magic Round.

However, his absence from the Queensland team has created a two-man battle between Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos) and Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) for the vacant halves spot and to partner Daly Cherry-Evans.

Both bring different styles of football to their respective teams but the duo lack experience in the representative arena - this is despite Dearden featuring in one game in the 2022 State of Origin series.

Around the same age, coach Billy Slater will have a tough decision to make and could affect the outcome of the Maroons halves for a number of years.

“This is a difficult one isn't it, well it's a race of two between Ezra Mam and Tommy Dearden,” a former teammate of Slater, Cameron Smith said on SENQ Breakfast.

“For me, I think particularly for a game one, I'd go with a guy that's performed there before and that's Tommy Dearden but there's so many positives about Ezra Mam, don't get me wrong.

“I love the way he plays, I love the high energy, high involvement style of footy that he plays but Tommy Dearden, although his team is bumbling their way through the competition at the moment, I think he's been a standout for the Cowboys.

“He is one of the best competitors in this competition and I know Billy's a huge fan of him.

“It shows a couple of years ago in the decider, Billy had no issues throwing him in… That'd just the way I would go.”

Fellow Queensland Billy Smith has backed Smith's decision to choose Dearden over the Broncos five-eighth.

“To me I'd go Tom Dearden, I think he's been groomed for the role, I think he marries up perfectly with DCE,” he added on Mornings SENQ.

“I love the way he plays so direct, he's brave and the fact it means so much to him, when he was selected he started crying, that resonates with Billy Moore.

“Ezra Mam, his time is coming, coming faster than we think. That's the way I'd go, if they go the other way I wouldn't have a problem with it either.”

However, while Smith and Moore both selected Dearden ahead of Mam, former Queensland and Broncos prop Shane Webcke belives the honours should go to Ezra Mam, labelling him an X-factor.

“When you lose a player like a Munster, you're not replacing that… but what you would look for is a bloke who has a bit of x-factor about him… look at what he did in the grand final last year, that is what you look for,” Webcke said on Mornings SENQ.

“I don't think he's a risk, he's going to deliver… he's one of those blokes that players love playing with him and that's also another really important factor when it comes to an Origin side.”