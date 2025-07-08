State of Origin Game 3 returns to Sydney, with the Blues looking to win the first decider held in the city since 2019.

A full day of action awaits, with the gates at Accor Stadium to open at 5:30pm (AEST), pre-match entertainment locked in, and the shield to be lifted after fulltime.

Here is everything you need to know for the timeline of Game 3 in 2025 as the rugby league world gears up for a live decider.

Full events schedule, State of Origin Game 3

11am - Team walks in Sydney

5:30pm - Gates open at Accor Stadium

6pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition kick-off

6:35pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition halftime

6:45pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition second half

7:20pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition fulltime

7:30pm - Pre-game entertainment featuring Brad Cox

8pm - Teams enter for Game 3

8:02pm - Welcome to Counry and National anthem

8:05pm - State of Origin Game 3 kick-off

8:50pm - State of Origin Game 3 halftime

9:05pm - State of Origin Game 3 second half

9:50pm - State of Origin Game 3 fulltime

10pm - State of Origin post series presentation

All times are subject to change, pending delays or actual game length.

All times listed are AEST (Sydney/Melbourne).