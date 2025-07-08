State of Origin Game 3 returns to Sydney, with the Blues looking to win the first decider held in the city since 2019.
A full day of action awaits, with the gates at Accor Stadium to open at 5:30pm (AEST), pre-match entertainment locked in, and the shield to be lifted after fulltime.
Here is everything you need to know for the timeline of Game 3 in 2025 as the rugby league world gears up for a live decider.
Full events schedule, State of Origin Game 3
11am - Team walks in Sydney
5:30pm - Gates open at Accor Stadium
6pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition kick-off
6:35pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition halftime
6:45pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition second half
7:20pm - Curtain raiser, NSW Boys exhibition fulltime
7:30pm - Pre-game entertainment featuring Brad Cox
8pm - Teams enter for Game 3
8:02pm - Welcome to Counry and National anthem
8:05pm - State of Origin Game 3 kick-off
8:50pm - State of Origin Game 3 halftime
9:05pm - State of Origin Game 3 second half
9:50pm - State of Origin Game 3 fulltime
10pm - State of Origin post series presentation
All times are subject to change, pending delays or actual game length.
All times listed are AEST (Sydney/Melbourne).