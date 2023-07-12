The Queensland Maroons came up short on Wednesday evening in their endeavour to take the 2023 State of Origin series by a clean sweep.

The loss made Billy Slater's side look a different one to the team who had dominated the Blues in both Adelaide and Brisbane, but which players can hold their heads up?

Here is how the Maroons rated.

1. AJ Brimson - 5/10

Brimson, who was excellent in his previous Origin appearance in 2020, couldn't live up to that standard in Game 3, replacing Reece Walsh. He had some nice touches and made over 130 metres, but struggled to influence the attack or was involved in a bombed try. Fairly safe at the back otherwise.

2 Xavier Coates - 3.5

An exceptionally difficult night for Coates in defence. He was involved in Josh Addo-Carr's try and fell off the tackle leading up to James Tedesco's line break for the series-clinching try. Didn't add much with the ball either, and in all probability, this will be Selwyn Cobbo's spot again next year.

3. Valentine Holmes - 4

An uncharacteristically bad performance from Holmes, who made some very simple mistakes in defence, getting caught out in the lead-up to a couple of Blues tries—had a shocking pass, too, which interrupted Queensland's momentum. Despite his 117 metres, it's tough to rate him any higher.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 8

Queensland's best for mine. He had a hand in the Maroons' first try by winning an aerial battle and scored one of his own on a fantastic solo play. Held strong in defence, cracked 100 metres and barely put a foot wrong in a well-beaten side. He is going to have a spot in this Maroons' side for many years to come.

5. Murray Taulagi - 5.5

Had a couple of nice moments in attack, but they were more strong carries trying to rescue some momentum for the Queenslanders. Otherwise, had little impact and struggled defensively, although not entirely his fault with Holmes, Jeremiah Nanai and Daly Cherry-Evans being burned multiple times.

6. Cameron Munster - 7

A strong performance from the Maroons' five-eighth, although coach Slater probably wanted more involvement out of the star all things considered. Set up the opening try and looked threatening on other ocassions, but just didn't come up with the plays he has become known for.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 5.5

Better than average, but only marginally. Had a nice run or two, kicked strongly and did his job, but just couldn't break the shackles open for the Maroons to get the misfiring attack whipped into line for a chance to salvage the game.

8. Reuben Cotter - 7.5

Took out the Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series, and probably with good reason. Cotter is super consistent at the worst of times and impressed all in the Queensland camp throughout the series, playing well in a beaten side to add another string to his bow on Wednesday. Will hang onto a jersey in this side for years to come.

9. Harry Grant - 6

He was heavily involved in the contest, but not all of it was positive for the normally flawless Storm star. Gave away a couple of penalties and missed a tackle, although he made up for it with a few other crucial ones. Had one very strong moment in attack that didn't come to much.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 7

Another workmanlike performance from the Titans' captain. Some big charges to try and get the Maroons on the front foot, and some big tackles in an attempt to batter the Blues. He clearly hasn't let the off-field contract situation impact his on-field efforts.

11. David Fifita - 6

A bit of a weird one for Fifita. Taken off after just 22 minutes despite looking damaging on the left-hand side where he scored the opening try. He was only put back into the game by Slater when it was well and truly too late. Maybe the first misstep as a coach for the former star fullback.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 3

I've said it multiple times before (here and here), but Jeremiah Nanai has a real issue with his defence. He will likely get better with time, but Origin doesn't give you time or a chance to learn. He missed five tackles on Wednesday and was involved in plenty more ordinary moments. Added very little in attack and is probably lucky his rating is as high as it is.

13. Patrick Carrigan - 7

Will Patrick Carrigan ever play a bad game? This wasn't his best performance by any stretch of the imagination, but he made 117 metres, 26 tackles, only missed one, and just worked hard all contest despite Queensland's position.

14. Ben Hunt - 5

Hunt had a strong start after coming off the bench and it seemed to flip some of the momentum, but he struggled in the second half with some of his service questionable at best. Defensively was solid, but like the rest of the Maroons, couldn't do much to get the attack going.

15. Lindsay Collins - 6

A strong effort from Collins. 84 metres, 24 tackles in almost 40 minutes. He continues to grow into this Queensland side and I thought there was an outside chance he would be named player of the series. Will certainly be back next year.

16. Moeaki Fotuaika - 5

No real impact from Fotuaika after coming off the bench. Struggled to get into the game with the Quenslanders on the back foot for much of his stint on the park.

17. Corey Horsburgh - 5

Big Red had steam coming off him when he got onto the field in the second half for his Origin debut, but was quickly neutralised by a ferocious Blues back. Had some good runs in his short stint, made some tackles and didn't do anything wrong. Will be in the selection conversation again next year, particularly if he continues finding a home in the 13 jumper at the Raiders.

Total: 97/170