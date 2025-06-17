Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth, with the Queensland Maroons looking to keep the series alive.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST) - 6:05pm (AWST) on Wednesday, June 18, and this is a full guide of how to watch the game on TV, or live stream it online.

Game 2 comes after the Blues took the chocolates on the road in Game 1, becoming the first New South Wales team to win back-to-back games in Brisbane for nearly 30 years.

It also means they only need to win one of the final two games - either in Perth or Sydney - to claim the trophy.

Queensland will need to win both of those and have axed captain Daly Cherry-Evans for Game 2, with coach Billy Slater feeling the pressure on the back of last year's series loss.

How to watch State of Origin Game 2, 2025, on TV

If you're looking to watch the game on TV, then there will only be one way to do so.

Unlike the rest of the regular series, the Origin series have exclusive rights belonging to Channel 9.

Their coverage of the game will commence at 7pm (AEST), and Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 2, 2025, online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Their online broadcast of the game will commence at the same time as the TV broadcast, and you'll simply need to sign up with a valid email address to a free account to access the broadcast.