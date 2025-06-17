Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series heads to Perth on Wednesday evening, with the Maroons desperate to set up a decider back in Sydney.
We asked our team at Zero Tackle for their tips ahead of the big game, and while the Blues had a small majority from our ten tipsters, the game might well be closer than the majority are expecting.
Here are our team's tips for Game 2.
Lee Addison
Winner: Blues
Margin: 20
Man of the match: Jarome Luai
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Thursday's headline: You Blue-ty!
Matt Clements
Winner: Maroons
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Tom Dearden
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Thursday's headline: Blues big guns fail to fire
Isaac Issa
Winner: Blues
Margin: 24
Man of the match: Zac Lomax
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Thursday's headline: Queensland feel DCE sting in embarrassing loss
Mitch Keating
Winner: Maroons
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Harry Grant
First try-scorer: Patrick Carrigan
Thursday's headline: Interstate leg levels series
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winner: Blues
Margin: 22
Man of the match: Jarome Luai
First try-scorer: Max King
Thursday's headline: NSW claim back-to-back series with Slater's coaching future in limbo
Dan Nichols
Winner: Blues
Margin: 8
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Thursday's headline: Blues take series on back of Cleary brilliance
Darren Parkin
Winner: Blues
Margin: 14
Man of the match: Jarome Luai
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Thursday's headline: Slater in strife as Blues take series
Scott Pryde
Winner: Maroons
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Tom Dearden
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Thursday's headline: Ambush: Queensland stun Blues as refereeing controversy strikes
Nick Splitter
Winner: Maroons
Margin: 2
Man of the match: Xavier Coates
First try-scorer: Xavier Coatees
Thursday's headline: Game 3 still matters
Alexander Stuart
Winner: Blues
Margin: 30
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Thursday's headline: Whitewash in Sydney to spell end of Slater