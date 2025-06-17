Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series heads to Perth on Wednesday evening, with the Maroons desperate to set up a decider back in Sydney.

We asked our team at Zero Tackle for their tips ahead of the big game, and while the Blues had a small majority from our ten tipsters, the game might well be closer than the majority are expecting.

Here are our team's tips for Game 2.

Lee Addison

Winner: Blues

Margin: 20

Man of the match: Jarome Luai

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Thursday's headline: You Blue-ty!

Matt Clements

Winner: Maroons

Margin: 4

Man of the match: Tom Dearden

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Thursday's headline: Blues big guns fail to fire

Isaac Issa

Winner: Blues

Margin: 24

Man of the match: Zac Lomax

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Thursday's headline: Queensland feel DCE sting in embarrassing loss

Mitch Keating

Winner: Maroons

Margin: 4

Man of the match: Harry Grant

First try-scorer: Patrick Carrigan

Thursday's headline: Interstate leg levels series

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winner: Blues

Margin: 22

Man of the match: Jarome Luai

First try-scorer: Max King

Thursday's headline: NSW claim back-to-back series with Slater's coaching future in limbo

Dan Nichols

Winner: Blues

Margin: 8

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Thursday's headline: Blues take series on back of Cleary brilliance

Darren Parkin

Winner: Blues

Margin: 14

Man of the match: Jarome Luai

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Thursday's headline: Slater in strife as Blues take series

Scott Pryde

Winner: Maroons

Margin: 4

Man of the match: Tom Dearden

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Thursday's headline: Ambush: Queensland stun Blues as refereeing controversy strikes

Nick Splitter

Winner: Maroons

Margin: 2

Man of the match: Xavier Coates

First try-scorer: Xavier Coatees

Thursday's headline: Game 3 still matters

Alexander Stuart

Winner: Blues

Margin: 30

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Thursday's headline: Whitewash in Sydney to spell end of Slater