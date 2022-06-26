The New South Wales Blues have claimed a 32-point victory over the Queensland Maroons in the second State of Origin contest of the 2022 series.

Here is the game by the clock.

1st minute: New South Wales get off to a strong start in defence, locking the Queenslanders into their own end during the first set of the game. Daly Cherry-Evans is forced to kick from inside his own 30-metre zone.

2nd minute: Queensland follow it up with strong defence of their own, rocking Daniel Tupou and Payne Haas with big hits. The Blues take the first tackle in opposition territory for the contest with Nathan Cleary then bombing to Kalyn Ponga as the contest finds rhythm.

3rd minute: Another kick out of Queensland's own end is charged down, and the Blues march onto the attack with the first raid of the game. A ball to the left found the ground though before bouncing into touch, with Queensland getting off the hook early.

5th minute: The Blues found themselves breaking through the line again as they came out of their own end just minutes later, however, interference from an offside Payne Haas saw Ashley Klein blow for a penalty to the Maroons, handing them an opportunity of their own.

6th minute: Queensland shift to the right-hand side, but can't find space outside Brian To'o, who sends a flying Selwyn Cobbo into touch.

9th minute: The Blues use a captain's challenge on a loose carry from Liam Martin just shy of halfway. Replays appear to show Felise Kaufusi's hand on the ball as Martin heads towards the ground, and the challenge is deemed successful with the Blues winning a penalty to send them back onto the attack.

10th minute: The game is stopped with Cameron Murray sent for a HIA by the independent doctor in the bunker. Angus Crichton comes onto the field, while debutant Murray Taulagi escapes for seemingly making contact with Murray's head in the tackle which had left him on the ground two minutes earlier.

11th minute: Another strip from Queensland sees a penalty dead in front for the Blues. Nathan Cleary lines up the shot from 30 metres out and just to the left, sending it between the uprights for the opening points. NSW 2 - QLD 0

14th minute: The Maroons manage to get off the back foot after a charge down allows Kalyn Ponga to break through staggered defence, before Queensland gain a penalty just a few plays later. The Ponga break also sees his boot make accidental contact with the face of Angus Crichton, who would manage to stay on the park, but was in discomfort immediately.

15th minute: An air swing from Brian To'o trying to clean up a Daly Cherry-Evans grubber sees Selwyn Cobbo bounce the ball in the in goal, with the bunker confirming the call.

18th minute: Jarome Luai looking to attack on the left-hand side of the park out of his own half drops the ball with space, and Queensland's scrum on halfway will allow them to go back onto the attack. Patrick Carrigan is also introduced into the game for Josh Papalii.

22nd minute: A high tackle and penalty given away by Jake Trbojevic sends the Maroons onto the attack yet again.

24th minute: The penalty and more attack for the Maroons finally gets the Queenslanders on the board, with Felise Kaufusi bursting through the line off a Kalyn Ponga short ball. Valentine Holmes converts. NSW 2 - QLD 6.

27th minute: The Blues took little time to hit back, with Matt Burton scoring on Origin debut after a play down the left-hand side. Nathan Cleary converts and New South Wales take the lead back. NSW 8 - QLD 6.

30th minute: The points began to flow, with Queensland hitting straight back and recapturing the lead on a long-range effort out of their own end down the left edge. A pass back inside for Cameron Munster saw him race away to score. Valentine Holmes converts again. NSW 8 - QLD 12.

34th minute: Damien Cook comes into the game for Apisai Koroisau as the Blues look to get back into the lead. NSW 8 - QLD 12

37th minute: The Blues find themselves back on the attack after multiple six agains, and a shift to the left hand side almost has Brian To'o over, before he is shut down by excellent scrambling defence. A Cleary kick on the last is picked out of the air by Murray Taulagi, with Daniel Tupou unable to get the football. The Blues are awarded a penalty for an escort however and stay on the attack.

39th minute: Felise Kaufusi is sent to the sin bin after multiple six agains for the Blues.

40th minute: New South Wales waste no time against 12 men, with Brian To'o scoring in the final play of the first half on the left wing. Nathan Cleary converts. NSW 14 - QLD 12.

Halftime summary

NSW Blues 14 (Tries: Matt Burton, Brian To'o; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2; Penalty Goal: Nathan Cleary 1/1) trail QLD Maroons 12 (Tries: Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Munster; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 2/2)

43rd minute: An awkward looking Queensland attacking raid ends with Kalyn Ponga grubbering through the line. It sits up, but Brian To'o manages to save the day for the Blues, who go back in the other direction.

45th minute: The Blues appear to score on the right-hand side, with Junior Paulo running into the line and pushing it out the back to Stephen Crichton who dives over, but the Blues are ruled to have made an error in the build up.

48th minute: The Blues find themselves back on the attack yet again. Scrambling defence forces them onto the last tackle, with a raid to the right hand side ultimately seeing Stephen Crichton grubbering through the line, before Cameron Munster scoops it up with a miraculous play to save the game as Felise Kaufusi returns to the game.

50th minute: Murray Taulagi drops the ball attempting to catch a Nathan Cleary bomb, with the Blues finally cracking Queensland. Nathan Cleary takes on the line and throws a three-man cut out ball to Daniel Tupou who crosses out wide. Cleary converts. NSW 20 - QLD 12.

56th minute: The game breaks out into a up and back rhythm, before Nathan Cleary attempts a 40/20. Selwyn Cobbo is forced to race down the touchline and keep the ball in play by a matter of millimetres. A strong kick chase puts Queensland onto the back foot yet again.

58th minute: An early kick from Nathan Cleary sits up in the in goal, with the kick chase pinning Kalyn Ponga in his in goal and forcing a goal line drop out.

59th minute: Jarome Luai picks a hole in the Queensland line with not much else happening, puts the hammer down and bursts through the line to score, extending the Blues' lead further as the final 20 minutes approach, beating Jeremiah Nanai and Dane Gagai. Cleary converts again, extending the lead beyond two converted tries. NSW 26 - QLD 12.

63rd minute: The Blues continue dominating the contest, before Nathan Cleary drops a ball in a tackle from Ben Hunt. A captain's challenge is taken, but it's ruled unsuccessful.

64th minute: Matt Burton claims a one-on-one stripe, and the Blues go back onto the attack yet again. A stepping masterclass from Nathan Cleary sees him beat a number of tiring defenders and crash over to score, putting the result all but beyond doubt. Cleary converts his own try. NSW 32 - QLD 12.

66th minute: A short kick-off attempt from Valentine Holmes goes backwards, with the Blues awarded a penalty on the centre of halfway.

67th minute: Nathan Cleary crashes over for a second try in as many sets of six, taking on the line and going straight past the tired defence yet again as Queensland implode. Cleary converts his own try again. NSW 38 - QLD 12.

70th minute: Things go from bad to worse for the Maroons, with Junior Paulo taking a one-on-one strip just as the men from north of the Tweed went onto the attack.

71st minute: Kalyn Ponga is taken off the field by the independent doctor for a HIA, while Nathan Cleary is put on report.

74th minute: The Maroons make an error coming out of their own end, with the Blues going onto the attack yet again. They would make the Maroons pay once more, with Angus Crichton the latest player to add his name to the scoresheet, with New South Wales going past 40. NSW 44 - QLD 12.

80th minute: The Blues take out the victory, with a decider forced in Brisbane in a few weeks time.

Match summary

NSW Blues 44 (Tries: Matt Burton, Brian To'o, Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary [2], Angus Crichton; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 7/7; Penalty Goal: Nathan Cleary 1/1) defeat QLD Maroons 12 (Tries: Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Munster; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 2/2)